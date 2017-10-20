As per MHA, total number of citizenship applications in respect of Chakma and Hajongs required to be disposed off are 4,637 which were sent by it in the past years to the Govt. Out of 4,637 citizenship applications, 2,810 applications were taken up for hearing by the DCs of affected districts of Changlang, Namsai and Papum Pare. Out of 2,810 applications, a total of 1,222 citizenship applications have actually been heard so far by the DCs while 1,888 applicants were found to be expired, shifted, absent during the hearing.

Out of 1,222 citizenship applications which were heard, 900 applications have been forwarded to Foreigners Division, MHA, informed Chief Minister Pema Khandu while taking part in the over five-hour-long discussion on Chakma-Hajong issue.

Khandu also revealed that none of the applicants satisfies all the conditions laid down under the Citizenship Act, 1955 as per the DCs’ reports. Thus none of the applicants has been recommended by the State Govt for grant of citizenship.

Informing that several lives had been lost, future of many youths destroyed due to the anti-refugee movement over a period of time, the Chief Minister said that SLPs challenging the Gauhati High Court’s judgment on deemed inner line permit (ILP) to Chakma and Hajongs should be vigorously pursued.

Apart from indulging in anti-social activities like murder, extortion, kidnapping, etc, the Chakmas and Hajongs have encroached and destroyed reserve forest in Changlang and Namsai, informed Khandu and added, “The time has come to end the cancerous Chakma-Hajong issue”.

As directed by Speaker T N Thongdok, Advocate General of Arunachal Pradesh Nilay Dutta gave a detailed deliberation on various aspects of Chakma-Hajong issue from legal point of view, saying the last judgment of the Supreme Court was wrongly implicated.

He added, as on date, no Chakma-Hajong has been granted Indian citizenship.

The Advocate General informed that the 14,888 Chakma-Hajongs who came to India and moved to Arunachal cannot claim refugee status.

The Advocate General said we have to find out whether they are legal or illegal migrants, suggesting the State Govt to maintain a database of the refugees who came to the State during 1964-69.

Members cutting across political affiliations from both treasury and opposition benches including Leader of Opposition Takam Pario and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki took part in the marathon discussion, sharing their opinions and people’s sentiment on the contentious refugee issue.