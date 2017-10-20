

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspecting a guard of honour on occasion of State police celebrating 125 years in Imphal on Thursday. – Photo: Newmai News

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Police department is the backbone of State administration. He stressed on transparency, honesty, dedication, commitment and hard work by the personnel of the Department.

Singh said that the State Government would enforce a new transfer and posting policy for the employees, especially for police, teachers, doctors and nurses from January 1 next year.

State DGP LM Khaute said that Manipur Police has made remarkable progress in maintaining law and order, investigation, protection of lives and properties of the public. He said that Manipur Police which had opened a separate Cyber Crime Police Station besides deputing a separate SP for Traffic, had been able to bring around 3,300 militants to mainstream so far.

Earlier, the Chief Minister took salute from 25 marching contingents. On the occasion, 982 police officers and other ranks and 84 officers and other ranks of Assam Rifles, BSF and CRPF were awarded DGP Commendation Roll and Disc in recognition of their outstanding performance of duty. A souvenir was also released on the occasion.