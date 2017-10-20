|
World Anaesthesia Day
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 19 - The Guwahati city branch of Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) observed World Anaesthesia Day recently with elaborate programmes, stated a press release.The occasion was marked by a public awareness live phone-in programme on Anaesthesia and its subspecialties in AIR, Vividh Bharti, Guwahati centre. The panellists in the programme included four senior members of the city branch. Banners were also displayed in all the hospitals of the city on World Anaesthesia Day.
A public awareness programme formulated by the members of the ISA city branch on basic life-saving skills for common people was organised in the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Mass Communication and Journalism, Cotton University and the NEDFi, Guwahati.
The awareness programme also aimed at decreasing the social and mental gap between the masses and the medical professionals. The annual general meeting of the ISA was also held on the occasion.