Golden jubilee of Kali temple

ANN Service

JORABAT, Oct 19 - Coinciding with the golden jubilee of the Kali temple at Sonapur, a procession was taken out from the temple premises to the Digaru river here today where thousands of devotees participated.The devotees filled water in their kalash from the Digaru river and returned back to the temple. During this period, the temple echoed with the chanting of Vedic hymns.