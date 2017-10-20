The names doing the rounds in the media as prospective candidates for the post of president include Prahlad Tasa, Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, Karabi Deka Hazarika and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi.

Meanwhile, Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, former Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, whose name has also appeared in the media as a prospective presidential candidate, has clarified that he was not in the race as he had been preoccupied with study and research-related activities.

“I understand that the post of the Sabha president carries a lot of honour and responsibility. But I am now busy with serious study and research work. So, I humbly request all concerned not to consider my name for the post,” he said in a statement.

A Sabha spokesperson said the 950 Sakha Sahitya Sabhas in the State would take part in the election of the president and the vice-president.