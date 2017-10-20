“We have contacted a number of manufacturers to explore the possibility of operating green buses in the city. Tata has provided us this electric vehicle. We will check the feasibility, its operating cost, consumption, maintenance etc. After a careful assessment, we will take a final call,” ASTC Managing Director Anand Prakash Tiwari told The Assam Tribune.

The Corporation has engaged a Gujarat-based firm to work on the biogas fuel project.

“We have engaged a firm to explore the possibility of running buses on biogas. We can recycle the garbage generated in the city and convert it into fuel. We are keeping all options open. The experiments will be done jointly by ASTC and the manufacturers,” Tiwari said.

Powering vehicles with garbage has been done on a small scale in some places. Creating liquid fuel from solid garbage involves a process called gasification, where heat transforms carbon-based solids into synthetic gas, which can then be distilled into ethanol.

“Of course, the entire garbage cannot be converted… some materials need to be segregated. The whole idea is in a preliminary stage. It may not be a possibility. But let’s see,” another ASTC official said.

The ASTC is also planning to introduce buses with bio-toilets.

Tiwari said the rising vehicular pollution in the city has necessitated the idea of introducing green buses. “Gradually we intend to replace all the buses in the city with green vehicles,” the ASTC Managing Director said.

There are around 1,200 city buses on the city roads and the ASTC runs around 350 of them.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had recently expressed concern at the rising air pollution in eight towns and cities of the region, including five in Assam and had called for a coordinated approach from various stakeholders to control it.

Since 2011, Guwahati, Nagaon, Nalbari, Silchar and Sivasagar have not met national air quality standards. Many of these cities have been on the list from the 1990s. These places have consistently recorded higher than acceptable particulate matter (PM 10) levels and the CPCB has listed them as polluted cities in which the prescribed National Ambient Air Quality Standards are violated.