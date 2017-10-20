A special Rangoli was made on the occasion by tendering an apology to the Australian cricket team over the stone- pelting incident in Guwahati. The Rangoli, made in the backdrop of an Assamese gamusa, expressed forgiveness in a creative way amidst the festivity of Diwali.

Expressing joy, Zubeen Garg claimed that this was perhaps his best Diwali as nothing could give him more pleasure than spreading joy and happiness among his fans, especially those living in hutments.

Commenting on this noble initiative, Madhur Agarwal, Managing Director of Surya Concretec said: “Surya Pariwar is immensely happy to celebrate this Diwali with the slum dwellers of Gandhi Basti by trying to brighten up their lives, even if for a single day.”

The slum dwellers were provided with gifts and fireworks too. The entire slum area was decorated with colourful lights and diyas on the occasion. A discussion was also held among the dignitaries present regarding ways to uplift the people of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Utpal Kanta, Managing Editor of TIME8 said: “At TIME8, our soul resides in these poor pockets with these underprivileged people and whatever we do we aim to spread happiness among them. So we decided to celebrate this Diwali here in this slum.”

Surya Gold Cement and Surya Concretec are flagship brands of Purbanchal Cement Ltd. The Company has recently roped in the most popular son of the soil Zubeen Garg for their noble initiative “Atoot Assam” which is an idealised depiction of “unity in diversity” of Assam, the release concluded.