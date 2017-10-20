|
Animated movie on Madhabdev
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 19 - Based on the life and philosophy of Vaishnavite saint Sri Sri Madhabdev, AM Television Production is now producing Borar Po: Sri Sri Madhabdev, which will be the North East region’s second animated movie. The production house recently produced the region’s first-ever animated movie titled Sarbagunakor Srimanta Sankardev, which was screened in India and abroad. Producer Sanjeev Narayan announced the making of the movie at a press conference held here. The movie will be directed by national award-winning director Manju Bora and the music will be scored by national award winning singer Tarali Sarma.