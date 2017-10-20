



“We went to the State Revenue Board against the DC’s order and on September 18 the Board stayed the DC’s order regarding bar licence cancellation. Accordingly, the bar should have been allowed to again operate as per the judicial mandate. However, the DC, even after being informed about the Board’s decision, deliberately and intentionally defied it and did not issue orders for re-opening of our bar even though almost a month has passed since the stay order was issued,” he said.

Das added that he filed contempt proceedings against the DC and the Superintendent of Excise on October 10.

“The State Revenue Board has now issued showcause to the DC and also the Superintendent of Excise asking as to why they should not be punished for defying its order,” Das said.

He said that the DC’s non-compliance with the Board’s stay order has affected business operations to such an extent that livelihood of around 100 employees of the establishment is at stake.

On being contacted, Dr Angamuthu said the bar’s licence had been cancelled as it did not have the permission to operate. He said the administration is examining the order of the State Revenue Board and consulting legal experts and that it will act as per the law.