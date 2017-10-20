



It seemed that the bird was clearly confused, but maintained a dignified composure and silence in spite of the steadily growing number of curious bystanders around it. Vehicular movement slowed down as people from inside cars tried to get a glimpse of the bird. Many onlookers started clicking pictures and also video-recorded it.

Several videos of the bird soon went viral in social media.

The Forest authorities were alerted following which a team from the State Zoo arrived at the scene to rescue the stranded bird. But before the team could act, the giant bird took to the air again, flapping its huge wings, and soon disappeared into the darkness.

There is a colony of the greater adjutant storks near the Deepor Beel, a Ramsar Site, on the city outskirts, and in all probability, the bird - a juvenile - lost its way while returning to its colony.