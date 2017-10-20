



However, this ‘hidden’ nexus between pharmaceutical firms and physicians could soon invite trouble for the doctors in Assam, if he or she fails to prove his/her case behind the genuineness of the availed foreign trip.

If sources are to be believed, such medical practitioners are under the State Government’s scanner and might even face uncomfortable questions from the Income Tax Department and other investigating agencies.

Records gathered from two premier Government hospitals in the State, including the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) show that although nearly 200 doctors have travelled abroad in the last 10 years or so from the State, for which the Government has not spent a single penny out of its exchequer.

In the year 2017 itself, 33 doctors from the GMCH had flown abroad.

What is more intriguing is the fact that Asian destinations are very rare in the wishlist of most doctors. More often than not, it is the USA or Europe that these doctors set their eyes on. Most of these doctors’ records show, are still working in the Government sector.

“It is mostly the pharmaceutical companies that sponsor such trips, which sometimes comprise even members of their families. These are more like ‘fam trips’. But at what cost? It is common practice for the pharma companies to, in a way, compel doctors to prescribe a specific brand of medicine,” official sources told The Assam Tribune.

“All of the trips may not be sponsored ones, but as the number of such doctors is increasing, we should go for an internal check,” sources asserted.

Recently, the Income Tax Department had raided a leading pharmaceutical company’s premises when it got to know about a few doctors who were made huge payments for prescribing the firm’s medicines.

“Despite the existence of a specified guideline of the Medical Council of India, there is hardly any monitoring mechanism working. Until such practices are discouraged, the Government’s move to promote generic medicine would barely have the desired effect,” sources pointed out.

“The doctors are first taken into confidence with freebies like costly pens, music systems and home appliances. Later, the offerings get costlier depending on the response of the doctor and the frequency of his or her patients. Costly international medical journals are one of the most preferred gifts,” said another source in the State Health Department, requesting anonymity.

“It is an open secret that many pharma companies spend more money in marketing and promotion than in research. And they know who will give them business,” said a retired doctor.