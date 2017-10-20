AJIT PATOWARY SIRAJGANJ (BANGLADESH), Oct 19 - Recurring problems of flood and erosion have not been able to demoralise the people in this part of Bangladesh, unlike their counterparts in Assam in neighbouring India. This is despite the fact that high floods have become frequent nowadays in this section of the globe. In the process of fighting floods, people of the flood-prone areas here have attained a remarkable resilience and have learnt to live with floods. Going by its nature, the Brahmaputra, which is known as the Jamuna here, has widened itself and its bed has also become shallow. Earlier, it used to flow through a narrow and deep channel and vessels also used to ply through it helping it maintain its narrow and deep course.
A resilient family that has decided to stay put in their floodravaged home. – Photo courtesy: Nayan Das
Officials here are of the view that flood is the major natural disaster faced by the people of this country. But, in matters of coping with this problem, the people of Bangladesh are far ahead of their counterparts in other countries. Significantly, there has been no flood-related casualty in Bangladesh for the past several years.
The authorities here always keep a close tab on the flood situation in Assam. The major floods occurring in the upstream Assam areas provide a warning about four to five days in advance for the authorities in Bangladesh. The disaster management system here is so arranged that the gram panchayats, called unions here, also play a significant role in preparing the people for disaster risk resistance.
The authorities here are also trying to minimise the loss of livestock, as the farming communities suffer heavily whenever their livestock are damaged. The majority of around 16,2,951,550 (as per a 2016 estimate) population here are farmers. Livestock also form an integral part of their livelihood. Therefore, the Government of Bangladesh tries to provide the communities in the flood-prone areas with raised platforms for sheltering their livestock, besides the people, during the floods.
Agriculture is the largest employment sector in Bangladesh. As of 2016, it employed 47 percent of the total labour force. It contributed over 16 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) that year.
The Bangladesh government also claims that it takes maximum care of the women and children and ensures proper sanitation and adequate supply of safe drinking water to the people of the flood-hit areas. Mobile water supply vehicles are pressed into service to supply safe drinking water to the inhabitants of such areas.
Moreover, the non-government organisations (NGOs) also play a major role in mitigating flood in this country.
It needs mention here that Bangladesh can now boast of being an open defecation-free country. However, a vast majority of its population is yet to get access to sanitary latrines.