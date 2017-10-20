

A resilient family that has decided to stay put in their floodravaged home. – Photo courtesy: Nayan Das A resilient family that has decided to stay put in their floodravaged home. – Photo courtesy: Nayan Das

Officials here are of the view that flood is the major natural disaster faced by the people of this country. But, in matters of coping with this problem, the people of Bangladesh are far ahead of their counterparts in other countries. Significantly, there has been no flood-related casualty in Bangladesh for the past several years.

The authorities here always keep a close tab on the flood situation in Assam. The major floods occurring in the upstream Assam areas provide a warning about four to five days in advance for the authorities in Bangladesh. The disaster management system here is so arranged that the gram panchayats, called unions here, also play a significant role in preparing the people for disaster risk resistance.

The authorities here are also trying to minimise the loss of livestock, as the farming communities suffer heavily whenever their livestock are damaged. The majority of around 16,2,951,550 (as per a 2016 estimate) population here are farmers. Livestock also form an integral part of their livelihood. Therefore, the Government of Bangladesh tries to provide the communities in the flood-prone areas with raised platforms for sheltering their livestock, besides the people, during the floods.

Agriculture is the largest employment sector in Bangladesh. As of 2016, it employed 47 percent of the total labour force. It contributed over 16 percent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) that year.

The Bangladesh government also claims that it takes maximum care of the women and children and ensures proper sanitation and adequate supply of safe drinking water to the people of the flood-hit areas. Mobile water supply vehicles are pressed into service to supply safe drinking water to the inhabitants of such areas.

Moreover, the non-government organisations (NGOs) also play a major role in mitigating flood in this country.

It needs mention here that Bangladesh can now boast of being an open defecation-free country. However, a vast majority of its population is yet to get access to sanitary latrines.