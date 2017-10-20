

A clouded leopard skin being dried on a pole. A clouded leopard skin being dried on a pole.

As this correspondent discovered, deer and boar meat (including dry meat) was quite common and openly being sold even at the Haflong main market. The meat from these markets reaches places as far as State capital Guwahati. The skins and other much-sought-after body parts of some animals reportedly form a part of the flourishing illegal international trade of wildlife body parts.

According to conservationists, while a sustained crackdown on the racket selling wildlife meat is a must, blaming the villagers alone will neither explain the situation nor lead to any solution. Located deep inside the forests, most of these sparsely-populated settlements are virtually cut off from the rest of the ‘mainstream’ areas of the district. There are no motorable roads linking these villages with Haflong, and the villagers have no option but to walk for sometimes as long as a day to reach the town. Indeed, all modern amenities, including access to healthcare and education, are sorely missing here.

A forest official wishing anonymity told The Assam Tribune that a multi-pronged approach involving enforcement, awareness and motivation, and providing alternative livelihood options for the tribal inhabitants was necessary to address the issue.

“We have achieved some success in checking wildlife crimes in areas like Jatinga following a similar strategy. But these areas are remote and accessibility is a big issue as is the question of alternative livelihood. I feel the government has to step in with the required interventions in a big way for a lasting solution,” he said.

Foresters and conservationists also blamed the absence of any protected forests in the district for the high incidence of poaching and wildlife crimes. “It has a green cover of well over 80 per cent, which is unthinkable in other parts of Assam. But ironically, there is not a single protected area like a wildlife sanctuary or a national park here. Bringing some forests under a formal protective mechanism would have boosted conservation,” the official said.

Rescue and rehabilitation of injured wildlife is another problem area for the forest department. Following the construction of the four-lane highway that cuts through vast swathes of forested areas, accidental casualties of wildlife have increased. “But we don’t have any rescue and rehab facility. We have written to the Forest Minister for setting up a rehab centre here,” he added.

As of now, there are only three reserved forests (RFs) in the district – Krung Ming, Barail and Langting Mupa, while the proposed RFs are Panimur and Barail. A vast stretch of the forests happen to be unclassified forests.

Sleuths in the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) said that killing of wildlife had been widespread in the remote hilly forests of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. “The protection mechanism in those areas is abysmal and communication bottlenecks further impede monitoring and crackdown,” a WCCB official said.