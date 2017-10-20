Sources also divulged that the government is for giving a fair run to all the Assamese movies at the movie halls as part of the local film industry’s revival policy.

While a section of hall owners have expressed their reservations over such an imposition taking in view the quality and market of regional movies, the others in the industry, including producers and directors, believe that such a government decision might be a game changer for the ailing regional cinema industry.

A section of theatre owners even argued saying, “Which time is prime time?” It has to be decided first, say these theatre owners.

“We do not want to take unilateral decisions and want all the stakeholders, including the theatre owners, on board before bringing in such a legislation. The survival of regional cinema industry as well as the existence of movie halls is inter-related. We are trying to strike a balance between the two. It will also be the responsibility of the filmmakers to come up with productions befitting the prime time slots,” official sources said.

Sources, however, stated that it is almost final that those receiving financial assistance from the government through the State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited will have to adhere to the provisions which will be enshrined in the agreement itself.

The corporation has decided to reopen 15 closed movie halls across the State. These movie halls would be provided incentives by the State government.

Apart from that, an amount of Rs 5 crore will soon be released to incentivise opening of new halls and renovating the old ones.

Legislator Angurlata Deka, also an actress, recently raised the issue of movie hall owners giving step-motherly treatment to Assamese movies in the State Assembly.