The cases were registered weeks after the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif as Prime Minister on July 28 in the Panama Papers scandal.

The accountability court indicted Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar in the London properties reference even though Sharif and lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris are both out of the country.

Sharif is in London with his ailing wife Kulsoom, who is suffering from throat cancer and has undergone three surgeries so far.

Maryam and Safdar were present in the court during today’s hearing. All three accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to a court official. – PTI