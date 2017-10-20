STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI, Oct 19 - Diwali – the festival of lights – was celebrated in the State along with the rest of the country today.The occasion, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, is marked by display of fireworks of all kinds besides prayers and religious rituals, including the lighting of earthen lamps at households. Other celebratory events also add to the festive occasion.
Girls celebrating the festival of lights in Mangaldai on Thursday. – UB Photos
The city had its fair share of the celebrations, with households, offices and business establishments illuminating their campuses in the evening. A dazzling display of fireworks lit up the city’s evening skyline, marking the beginning of the celebrations that continued into the night.
The celebrations were also carried onto the streets, with Diwali revelers bursting crackers and lighting fireworks.
Kali Puja was also solemnised on the occasion, with devotees observing the occasion with various religious rituals.