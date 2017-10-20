

Girls celebrating the festival of lights in Mangaldai on Thursday. – UB Photos Girls celebrating the festival of lights in Mangaldai on Thursday. – UB Photos

The city had its fair share of the celebrations, with households, offices and business establishments illuminating their campuses in the evening. A dazzling display of fireworks lit up the city’s evening skyline, marking the beginning of the celebrations that continued into the night.

The celebrations were also carried onto the streets, with Diwali revelers bursting crackers and lighting fireworks.

Kali Puja was also solemnised on the occasion, with devotees observing the occasion with various religious rituals.