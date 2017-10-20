



However, the government plans to market the brand Assam in a big way in India and abroad, with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal leading from the front. Sonowal would be conducting road shows in all major cities of the country, while his Cabinet colleagues would promote Assam on foreign turf, said Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Approved by the State Cabinet, the policy will become operational from January 1, 2018, and would continue till December 31, 2022.

As announced earlier, generous incentives are on offer for the filmmakers shooting in Assam for Hindi, English or any other foreign language film. The perks would further compound if the story of the film is based in Assam – a strategy to give tourism a huge boost in the State.

Filmmakers with experience of minimum five feature films could avail the financial grant, provided 25 per cent of the entire shooting is done in Assam and at least 25 per cent cast and crew are from this State. Twenty five percent of the cost incurred for shooting in Assam will be reimbursed and an additional rebate of 10 per cent will be given if the storyline is based on Assam’s culture, tourism or heritage. Producers with a minimum experience of 10 films in the given categories would be given free accommodation and transport for their important casts.

“The tourism policy is commensurate with the Global Investors’ Summit, being hosted by the State in February next year and a lot of thrust has been given on linking industrialisation with tourism,” the Minister said.

A new tourism unit, starting during the policy tenure with minimum Rs 1 crore investment at the tourist locations, would get a reimbursement of 50 per cent of the net State share of the GST (SGST). Capital investment subsidy at the rate of 30 per cent with a ceiling of Rs 1 crore will be available for tourist lodged, hotels, etc, near tourist locations. Electrification of such units would also be subsidised.

Annual excellence awards have also been instituted for the best entrepreneur, the best woman entrepreneur, startup, innovative tourism project, ethnic cuisine maker, the best maintained tourism asset, the best tourism photo-journalist and the best travel agency, etc.

For quality control, standardisation and certification, the government would hire recognised competent agencies that would rate the facilities. A one-stop website is also being designed for easy access to information and the services for the tourists.