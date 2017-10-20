Talking to The Assam Tribune, Brahma gave a series of suggestions to improve management of the border with Bangladesh and pointed out that the fencing along the border should be properly maintained. Because of the terrain and heavy rainfall, the fencing in the eastern sector gets damaged quickly and hence it needs to be maintained regularly, Brahma said.

He stressed the need for extensive use of available modern technology to act as force multipliers. Radars, surveillance cameras, etc, should be extensively used to guard the vulnerable sections of the international border, including the riverine border, he said.

Brahma further said that the local people should be involved in border management. Once a foreigner sneaks into the country, the local villagers would be the first to know and they should be encouraged to immediately inform the authorities about such infiltration.

Though the Border Security Force (BSF) is entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the border with Bangladesh, the state governments concerned should raise a second line of defence instead of depending solely on the BSF. He said that both the Centre and the state governments concerned must prove that “they mean business” when it comes to checking illegal migration.

Brahma said that even mines are planted along the LoC to prevent infiltration of terrorists and other anti-India elements from Pakistan. Such strong measures can be thought of in the very vulnerable locations along the international border with Bangladesh where regular patrolling by the BSF is not possible, he added.

Comparing the situation along the international border in the eastern and western sectors, Brahma said that managing the western sector is comparatively easier. Apart from the 700-km long LoC, which is manned by the Army, most parts of the western border is located on plains and the personnel guarding the border can see miles ahead. The quality of the fence in the western sector is better and the manpower deployment is also much higher. However, the terrain is much difficult in the eastern sector as the visibility is much less because of jungles, while the presence of rivers, streams, etc, also makes the border management much tougher. It is not possible to fence every inch of the border with Bangladesh because of the rivers, streams and other water-bodies, and that is why the government must go for extensive use of all the modern technical equipment available.

Brahma further pointed out that another major problem along the border with Bangladesh is that the villages are located right up to the zero line on both sides, which is not the case in most parts of the western border. The road communication is also much better in most parts of the western border, while floodlights along the border were installed in the western border much earlier. The government has also started a pilot project for Smart Fencing in the western sector and Brahma said that such a move should also be initiated in the eastern border if the government is serious about checking infiltration.