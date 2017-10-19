Road blockade called



GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - The United Manipuri Association, Assam (UMAA) has decided to call a 10-hour road blockade in Silchar on October 24 next in protest against the non-fulfillment of their demands by the concerned authorities. A press release of UMAAsaid that the blockade shall take place at Jirighat on the NH 53 and Silchar-Airport road from 7 am to 5 pm. Their demands include (i) the immediate inclusion of Manipuri community of Assam in the ST(P) category; (ii) immediate election of Manipuri Development Council, Assam and to release council funds regularly; (iii)immediate inclusion of Manipuri language teachers in the school provincialization act of Assam. It informed that memorandums have been submitted to Registrar General of India (RGI) and the Government of Assam a number of times but to no avail, a press release stated.