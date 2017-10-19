In his inaugural speech, Dr Deka explained the significance of World Food Day. “Malnutrition is a burning problem of the present-day world. Balanced diet has an important role in protecting us from various diseases.” This was the view of Arifa M Begum, SMS of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sonitpur.

Dr Dipankar Kalita, Technical Officer of the Department of Food Engineering and Technology of Tezpur University emphasised on food security and value-addition of fruits and vegetables in future to fight against hidden hunger. Abdul Kalam, an official of Napam Gaon Panchayat emphasised on the importance of fruits and vegetables in our daily diet and requested the participants to establish kitchen gardens in every household.

Dr Bhrigu Kumar Neog, Hengul Jyoti Saloi, Uttam Jyoti Sarmah and Palash Thengal from KVK, Sonitpur shared their views with the participants. More than 50 progressive farmers and farm women participated in the programme which ended with a vote of thanks by Arifa M Begum.

In Nalbari: World Food Day 2017 was observed at Dakshin Nalbari College, Niz Bahjani, in Nalbari district too by the KVK.

The programme began with Saraswati Vandana performed by the students of the college. Speaking at the meeting, Dr Mridul Deka, chief scientist of KVK, Nalbari explained the importance of food security. He apprised the students about the importance of advanced agriculture in the present scenario.

Mayuri Bora, Specialist (Community Sc.) of KVK, Nalbari and Jonti Goswami, Lecturer of Dakshin Nalbari College delivered their speeches on the current theme emphasising on food and nutrition security. Addressing the meeting, Radha Nath Kalita, Principal of Dakshin Nalbari College spoke on the occasion regarding the issue of migration and its relevance to agriculture.

In Morigaon: Along with the rest of the world, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Morigaon celebrated the World Food Day on October 16 with a daylong programme at the Gaolia village.

In the inaugural session of the programme, Dr Rijusmita Deka, Senior Scientist and the Head of KVK, Morigaon, in her speech, described the importance of the World Food Day and the reason behind its celebration.

Dr Deka asked the villagers to adopt improved technologies and advice of the KVK scientists to produce more crops for food security and to stop migration of youth from rural areas.

Later, Dr Deka felicitated Gauri Devi, President, Gova Gao Panchayat.

In her speech, Gauri Devi spoke about the importance of the World Food Day and encouraged the farmers to grow more crops in their respective areas. She said women need to take an active part in cultivation to achieve the goal.

On the occasion, high yielding ‘Toria’ seeds were also distributed among the farmers. In the programme, a demonstration on nursery bed preparation for the rabi season vegetables was also made by the KVK, Morigaon scientists to make the farmers aware of different scientific cultivation practices.