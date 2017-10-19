The secretary Geeta Borooah welcomed the guests and explained about the programme of the day. The president Manjira Chowdhury held a workshop on naam where she gave a narrative on kirton with proper guidance on naam prasanga. This workshop was first started last year in the UK and was a great success.

The naam prasanga led by Manjira Chowdhury and accompanied by Rishi Chowdhury on the ‘nagara’ and ‘khol’, ‘Bhor taal’ by Tarun Chowdhury and Samyami Chowdhury with great devotion created a divine ambience supported by the namotees.

Manjira Chowdhury started the cultural programme with a welcome speech where she thanked the people who attended the event. British born and brought up, nine-year-old, Nishka gave a wonderful speech on Srimanta Sankaradeva and expressed her feelings of being fortunate to be an Assamese. ASSUK’s treasurer Geetutpala sang a lokageet. Samyami and Rishi from ‘Rishi Arts’ stunned the audience with their spectacular music performances of flute recital of borgeets and Assamese devotional music. Mayapee Chowdhury recited a self- written poem on Srimanta Sanakaradeva, Bhabani Kakati sang Kamrupi lokageets. Two devotional chorus led by Manjira and joined in by the audience brought the evening a memorable one. Manjira also interacted with the audience with quiz on Srimanta Sankaradeva. She also sang and explained some verses from Guru Gunamala.

ASSUK’s secretary Geeta Borooah concluded the 569th Sankarjayanti by reciting a verse from Lord Krishna’s ‘Madhrastoka Stratom’—‘Adharam Madhuram’ followed by vote of thanks to the audience for their support and to participants who make the event a great success.