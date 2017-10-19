Cement major brings underprivileged children to watch FIFA match





Konwar said that it was heartening to see those kids from Guwahati watching a FIFA U-17 match. “Sport brings people together and helps build communities,’ he added. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of Max Cement, expressed a sense of satisfaction over bringing FIFA U-17 close to these underprivileged children and thanked Konwar, ChildLine and TIME8 for all the support.