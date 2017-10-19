|
Cement major brings underprivileged children to watch FIFA match
GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - Max Cement, one of the leading cement brands of North-East, along with digital news media TIME8 , took a soulful initiative of watching yesterday’s FIFA U-17 match along with underprivileged children of ChildLine at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati., a press release stated.Max Cement took the initiative to show the FIFA U-17 match between France and Spain last evening to the children who can never afford to watch these football matches on their own. Max Cement along with media partner TIME8 is promoting this sport among the younger generation and especially amongst those children who aspire to become sportsmen but never get a chance to witness a real match by themselves. Member Secretary of State Level Advisory Board on Sports and Youth Welfare Lakshya Konwar watched the match along with these children.
Konwar said that it was heartening to see those kids from Guwahati watching a FIFA U-17 match. “Sport brings people together and helps build communities,’ he added. Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of Max Cement, expressed a sense of satisfaction over bringing FIFA U-17 close to these underprivileged children and thanked Konwar, ChildLine and TIME8 for all the support.