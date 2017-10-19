|
Nowgong College students organise human chain
Correspondent
NAGAON, Oct 18 - In the interest of observing Deepawali as pollution-free, the NSS unit and the students’ union of Nowgong College arranged a human chain programme on October 16 to create awareness among the people with a slogan, ‘Say no to crackers’. Students of the college appealed to everyone to observe the festival of lights by lighting lamps and distributing sweets.Principal Dr Sarat Borkotoki congratulated all the students for intiating such a positive step. Addressing the students, Dr Bhuban Ch Chutia, executive officer of NSS unit of the college highlighted the danger of using crackers.
President of students’ union Bitu Sarkar, general secretary Dipakar Das also spoke a few words and Dr Farista Yasmin, Professor of Botany Department distributed sweets among the students.
Dr Chintamoni Sarma offered the vote of thanks.