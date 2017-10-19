

Workers busy making fire crackers at Bahjani. – Photo: Ramen Kalita Workers busy making fire crackers at Bahjani. – Photo: Ramen Kalita

These traditional firework makers have been trying for long to popularise the locally made crackers compared to different other varieties brought from outside the State. In the Bahjani area, the families of Jayanta Kalita, Anirudha Kalita and Atul Kalita have been engaged in this profession for generations.

After the popularity of crackers named ‘Laden’, ‘Modi’ and ‘Agni’ made by the fireworks makers of Bahjani, the cracker makers here this time made new types of crackers named ‘Mission China’, ‘RP Sarma’, ‘Missile 8000’, etc., which are attracting buyers from all over the State.

Some of the firework makers said the Mission China and RP Sarma brands of crackers will light up the sky with sparkling colours on the Diwali night. They claimed that these new types of crackers can touch a height of 70 feet and the brightness of these crackers is more than other varieties.

These crackers are being sold in markets for Rs 300 to Rs 500 per piece. Sources said these new varieties of crackers are now available in the markets of Kamrup, Goalpara, Rangiya, Mangaldai, Tezpur, among others.