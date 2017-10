GSA U-16 cricket trial



GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - To prepare the Guwahati team for the U-16 inter district cricket tournament, the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will conduct a selection camp at the Latasil playground here on October 19.Players born after September 1, 2001 may participate in the trial. Interested cricketers may report at the trial venue at 7.30 am with age-proof and parents’ voter ID, informed GSA cricket secretary Ranjit Kumar Sarma in a release.