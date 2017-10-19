Saikia said that Ameen was satisfied with the facilities and the other infrastructure of the JSS swimming pool, which is adjoining to the Jorhat Stadium, and has agreed to offer his services to coach swimmers here to develop them to be eligible to participate at international events. Saikia said swimmers from JSS getting berth in 2024 Olympics team of the country and performing well is the goal of the JSS.

“We (JSS and Dolphins Aquatics) will be soon signing an MoU for a period of about 10 years to train our swimmers and raise them to the highest level of excellence,” Saikia said.

He further revealed that training of JSS coaches at Jorhat and at Dolphin Aquatics under the programme designed by Ameen and his monitoring, bringing national level swimmers to Jorhat to boost the confidence of swimmers here by interacting with them, Ameen making personal visits at least once a year to Jorhat, providing services of physiotherapists, nutritionists, tips on sports psychology by experts, will be key provisions to be in the MoU.

Ameen was “very much pleased” to see the way the JSS was run and the players here were promising having great potential. He said there was much sincerity and dedication of the coaches and keen interest shown by the parents.

“Jorhat has the potential to become a big launch pad for budding talents,” Ameen said.

JSS, which started functioning in a pond here 30 years back, then later shifting to a tank inside a government department office campus, got the present international level pool in 2011. Saikia said that in the past few years swimmers from JSS have fetched medals in national level competitions and participated in international events.