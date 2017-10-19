State organisers named Indian boat racing team officials



GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - Taher Ahmed and Anup Kr Choudhury the president and general secretary respectively of the Assam Traditional Sports and Dragon Boat Association are participating in the 13th World Dragon Boat Championship as officials of the Indian team.The championship will begin at Kunming, China tomorrow. A 28-member Indian team is participating in the championship and Choudhury has been appointed as manager of the team. Ahmed will represent India as a delegate and will attend the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation World Congress where more than 150 countries will take part to elect the next executive committee.