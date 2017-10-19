

Niger's Yachine Wa Massamba (Orange) and Ghana's Rashid Alhassan in action during the pre-quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Mumbai, on Wednesday. – PTI Photo

Ghana will take on African champions Mali in a repeat of their continental qualifying event final in the quarterfinals on October 21 in Guwahati.

Debutants Niger, who lost to Ghana 5-6 on penalties in the African U-17 tournament in May, had to defend stoutly against the fleet-footed Ghana trio of captain Eric Ayiah, Edmund Arko-Mensah and Emmanuel Toko.

The losing team’s hero was their goalkeeper Khaled Lawali who time and again came to his side’s rescue to stop goal- bound shots with his agility and positional sense.

In fact, the excellent goal-keeping by Lawali and robust defending by the back four kept the two-time champions at bay for almost the entire first half till they conceded a penalty in the added time.

Ayiah threw off his shadow after chasing a through ball into the penalty area on the right before he was tripped by his marker and central defender Farouk Idrissa.

Ayiah, already with two goals under his belt, converted the spot kick by making Lawali dive the other way as he found the bottom right corner of the net to give Ghana a 1-0 lead just before half-time.

The Ghanaian captain had posed constant danger with his speed and ball control and it needed all the skills of the central defenders Idrissa and Inousse Amadou to prevent him from scoring earlier in the half.

The alertness of Niger custodian Lawali saw him parrying shots from Arko-Mensah, Ayiah and Toku as well as a sweeping try from the right by Ibrahim Sulley besides leaping high to bring off a brilliant save from a dangerous curling effort from the right side of the box by Najeeb Yakubu.

It was for his excellent goalkeeping and the sturdy defence by the four men in his front that ensured Niger go into the half-time break without conceding more goals. – PTI