Stating that it was “totally wrong” that the Centre had given approval for construction of greenfield airport at Holongi, Khandu said, “The Indian Government is yet to approve and allocate funds for construction of the greenfield airport at Itanagar despite recommendation by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in favour of Holongi site.”

Initially, Bandardawa/Karsingsa had been proposed as the site for the greenfield airport where the then Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil laid the foundation of the airport on February 20, 2007, but years later the Banderwa-Karsingsa site was rejected.

Replying to another supplementary, Khandu told that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has recommended Holongi as the final site for construction of the airport. However, the State Government has not received any specific inputs from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and it is difficult to give timeline in this regard.”

With the matter pending with the Ministry, the Civil Aviation Ministry again asked the State Government to constitute a committee to sort out the local issues, he added.

On inordinate delay in implementation of the much-awaited airport project, the Chief Minister informed that delay was because of a public interest litigation (PIL), No.22(AP)/2015 filed by one Tadar Takio challenging proposed payment of compensation to Chakma-Hajongs and the local people against the land.

PTI adds: India needs to invest up to USD 45 billion to create an additional capacity of handling 500- 600 million passengers at its airports by 2030 as their capacity is likely to saturate within the next five years, a study by an aviation think-tank said.

According to Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) estimates, the current capacity of the country’s top 17 airports is between 298-316.5 million passengers per annum. This is expected to increase to 431-463 million once the existing airport sites are completely built and achieve their maximum structural capacity.

CAPA notes that airports at Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata will reach their maximum capacity in the next one to five years. Also, 10 airports – Pune, Jaipur, Srinagar, Lucknow, Dehradun, Agartala, Guwahati, Kozhikode, Mangalore, and Trichy – managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), are already operating “beyond their design capacity”.