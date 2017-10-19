After the recent conflict in Rakhine province of Myanmar, not a single Rohingya has entered Tripura, the IG claimed. He informed the media that Tripura Frontier of BSF would organise a run on October 22 in memory of the BSF jawans who laid down their lives while guarding the border.

On the progress of barbed wire fencing, the IG said around 80 per cent of Indo-Bangla border has already been fenced while remaining portion will be fenced at the earliest. “Local problems, opposition from Bangladesh side and land acquisition problem have been lingering the fencing work. However, the pace of construction work will gain ground during the winter season”, he said.

On being asked about the hideout of militant groups in Bangladesh, Ojha said the number of hideouts has been drastically reduced due to cooperation from the Bangladesh Boarder Guards (BGB). “Militants who are staying in Bagladesh are under pressure from the law enforcement agencies. We are also keeping a close eye on the movement of insurgents in Bangla soil”, he pointed out.