Hiphei recalled that when he was a Minister of State in Mizoram in 1984, the then Chief Minister assigned him with a task to deport Chakma foreigners in Mizoram. “The then Lal Thanhawla Government sent back a large number of Chakma foreigners to Bangladesh,” he said.

Standing firm on his arguments against the Young Mizo Association’s agenda for abolition of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, the former Rajya Sabha member said, “I don’t think it is possible to abolish the CADC.”

Abolition of the “illegally constituted CADC in Mizoram is one of the agendas of the 71st general conference of the YMA, the State’s largest and most influential civil organisation, being held at Champhai.

Despite Hiphei’s fervent appeal, the YMA president Lalbialzuala has said that they would go ahead with the agenda.