Also, giving credence to the appeal of the Chief Minister for the 4-lane project of Daboka-Dimapur and Kohima-Imphal road, the Union Minister assured that his Ministry would expedite the process for early commencement of work.

Considering the progress of Dimapur-Kohima 4-laning, which was in full swing, the CMO said it was important that Daboka-Dimapur and Kohima-Imphal inter-State connectivity road project works also commence at an early date in order to boost trade, commerce and economic growth.

The DPR for these projects were also nearing completion and works would be executed at the earliest possible time, the CMO said.