He was sent to Kawrthah from which he was sent back to Mamit district jail for his own safety.

The SP said that Lalnunmawia was the prime suspect in the murder of his parents. Lalnunmawia had earlier been arrested, but released later.

Interrogation is on. The suspect is yet to make any confession to committing the crime, the police official said.

Lalnunmawia, said to be a drug addict, had caused a lot of troubles for his parents, and was sometimes violent, the police said.

A few days before the murder, he had stolen Rs 3,000 from his parents. The suspect was known to have stayed in the farmhouse with his parents. He claimed to have left the farmhouse for home a night before the murder took place on the night of October 13.

Hmingchungnunga and his wife Roziki were found dead with multiple injuries believe to be inflicted with sharp objects in their farmhouse, about 2 kms from Kawrthah town. They were residents of Aizawl and occassionally visisted their betel nut farm in Kawrthah.