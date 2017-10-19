

The Dalai Lama at a meeting in Imphal on Wednesday. – Photo: Newmai News The Dalai Lama at a meeting in Imphal on Wednesday. – Photo: Newmai News

At the same time, media should educate the people on basic human nature and compassion, the ultimate source to bring inner peace, the Nobel peace prize winner added.

PTI adds: Asked about the conflicts and insurgency in the North-east, the Dalai Lama said problems existed all over the world and people should address their concerns patiently.

Citing the hostile relationship which had consumed the European countries, prior to the Second World War, he remarked that all countries had suffered devastating consequences in the conflict and then looked forward towards a common development, ultimately leading to the birth of the European Union.

The spiritual leader also recalled his interaction with India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the Tibet uprising in 1959 and said the leader had insisted that he talked to the Chinese Government to resolve conflicts.

He said Tibet was no longer seeking separation or independence from China.

Later in the day, during a civic reception programme, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand, who had invited the Dalai Lama to Manipur, said the message of religious harmony and peace should be imbibed into human conscience to resolve conflicts in multi-ethnic states.

The spiritual leader also said that the world was changing as people were moving at a rapid pace for materialistic gains, thereby forgetting the inherent values of life.

Security personnel had been carrying out strict verification and frisking processes, and combing operations in view of the Dalai Lama’s visit.