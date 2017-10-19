Event on quality planting materials

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - A training cum seminar on production of quality planting materials was organised by the Institute of Horticulture Technology (IHT) at the Farmers’ Training Centre, Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing, Khanapara recently.Dr HC Bhattacharya, Director of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), stressed the importance of quality planting materials for achieving quality production of horticulture crops. Hands-on training was provided to participating farmers from Assam and Manipur for production of quality vegetables and flowers. A special interactive session was held with farmers of Manipur on the production of dendrobium planting material.