“The study looks at the status of science and mathematics education in the region and suggests a regional plan for its improvement in the NE region. As part of the study, an assessment test in science and mathematics was administered to 5,620 upper primary and secondary students from 119 schools located in 47 districts in all the states of the region,” a NEDFi official said.

A benchmark exercise was also undertaken to compare the performance of the NE schools with a sample group of schools from Maharashtra by covering 542 upper primary and secondary students from 10 schools across 6 districts of the State.

The findings of the study were presented at a regional workshop which was attended by all the stakeholders including members of RMSA, SSA, SCERT, DERT, Directorate of Secondary Education and Board of Secondary Education from all the eight states, NEC and Assam State Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC).

To attain the vision that “The best way of developing the north-eastern region is through human resource development, which can be achieved by offering quality education, especially in the science and technology sector,” a regional plan has been formulated in the study.

“The report identifies the priorities on which decisions have to be taken by the state governments for implementation of the proposed regional plan. The report also suggests steps for improvement of student performance in the upper primary and high school, improved utilisation and maintenance of existing facilities like laboratories, libraries, computers, etc., and raising public awareness,” the official added.

Some of the proposed strategies and activities to achieve these goals are implementation of activity-based teaching-learning focused on the development of concepts and real-life applications through experiments and visual approaches and IT applications, evaluation of existing textbooks on parameters like availability, simplicity and attractiveness of the layout, exposure visits, ensuring the availability of science and mathematics teachers, regular evaluation of teachers’ training needs and tie-ups by state governments with IIT Guwahati/HBCSE.