“Around 30 lakh inhabitants are now apprehensive whether their names would be included in the NRC. This confusion is an unnecessary creation of the BJP,” Bora told The Assam Tribune, after a meeting of senior Congress leaders and MLAs at former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s Koinadhora’s residence.

The meeting discussed the steps required to be taken by the Congress, Bora said, adding that as the exercise is being monitored by the Supreme Court, the party will have to go “legally”.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to “delay” the NRC update process to keep the issue alive, Bora said the stand of the Congress has been clear all along.

“Our stand has been very clear. All those who entered Assam before March 25, 1971 must be included in the NRC, no Indian citizen should be left out and no foreign national should be included in the updated NRC,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said that 1971 has been decided as the base year, and there should be no confusion on the issue at all.