

Earthen lamps and other items used during Kali Puja and Diwali on sale at Ganeshguri in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos Earthen lamps and other items used during Kali Puja and Diwali on sale at Ganeshguri in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos

The festival, celebrated on amavasya night, marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya from his exile after vanquishing demon-king Ravana.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would dispel darkness in society and give wisdom a chance to prevail over ignorance.