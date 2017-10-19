|
Festival of lights today
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated tomorrow.With many homes, shops and work places already illuminated today with electric festoon lights, there was a rush in the market areas which have been flooded with paraphernalia, including colourful earthen lamps, firecrackers and varieties of sweets.
Earthen lamps and other items used during Kali Puja and Diwali on sale at Ganeshguri in Guwahati on Wednesday. – UB Photos
The festival, celebrated on amavasya night, marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya from his exile after vanquishing demon-king Ravana.
Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would dispel darkness in society and give wisdom a chance to prevail over ignorance.