“As per norms there must be one PS for every 1500 voters, as per the projection of population growth by 2019, the district will be needing not less than 718 PS,” said Baruah who also added that to cope with this sudden raise in the polling stations, the department will be needing additional manpower.

Gyani, who took charge of Deputy Commissioner, urged the people to use the online methods of inclusion, deletion, transfer and correction of names and other detail. He said the website www.nvsp.in can be used for the purpose.

In Baihata Chariali: In a press meet held on Monday evening at the conference hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (R), Amingaon, Kamal Kumar Baishya, the election officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup ( R ) published the draft voter rolls of Hajo, Palashbari, Chhaygaon and Boko LAC’s of the election district.

As per the draft voter rolls, the total number of polling stations in the district will be 861, total voter will be 674559 ( male 346603 and female 327956) and total D-voters are 1613. In the 48 No. Boko (SC) LAC, the total number of polling stations will be 258 , total voter 2,03,422 ( M -103912, F- 99510 ) and number of D-voters is 231, in 49 No. Chhaygaon LAC, number of total polling stations is 208, total voter 1,67,630 ( M-85582 , F-82048) and D-voters is 1117, in 50 No. Palashbari LAC , total number of polling stations is 168, total voter 1,42,298 (M-73151, F- 69147) and D-voters is 22 while in 55 No. Hajo LAC total number of polling stations is 209, total voters 1,61,209 (M-83958, F-77251) and the number of D-voters is 243.

In the press meet, the election officer informed that the last date of submission of demands and grievances is November 15, the last date of settlement/redress is December 15, 2017 from October 16, 2017 and the final voter list will be published on January 12 , 2018. The election officer also informed that in order to include the name of a citizen of 18 years , the citizen will have to apply at National Voters Services portal online.

In Sivasagar: As per the directives of the Election Commission of India, the draft electoral rolls for the 103 Amguri, 107 Thowra and 108 Sivasagar constituency were published here on October 16. Names of 1,14,947 voters in Amguri, 1,03,792 voters in Thowra and 1,42,098 voters have figured in the draft rolls.

One may apply for including his name in the final Electoral rolls through form no 6.Voters whose name or name of any other members of his family and any other information have been wrongly included in the rolls , may apply through form no 8 within November 15 next. In case of death of a voter or change of place of residence, one can inform the Commission through form no 7.

If any voter wants to change the place of voting within the district, he or she can apply through form no 8A. For any other information, one may contact District Election officer, Sivasagar.

In Hatsingimari: In a press meet, the DC of Southsalmara Mankachar district Atika Sultana declared the publication of photo electoral rolls with reference to the qualifying date of 01-01-2018 for 21 Mankachar and 22 Southsalmara LACs under Southsalmara Mankachar district election administration.

As per the publication of the draft of electoral roll, total voters in 21 Mankachar LAC is 1,90,899 while in 22 Southsalmara LAC it is 1,64,116. On the other hand, the number of polling stations in 21 Mankachar LAC has increased from 218 to 280 (after rationalisation) while in 22 Southsalmara LAC the number of polling stations has increased from 204 to 253 (after rationalisation).