The Foundation has also resolved to set up a herbal garden in the hallowed memory of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa, where valuable locally found herbs, that are but on the brink of extinction, will be scientifically preserved and propogated.

There are also plans to set up an Anundoram Barooah Educational Project, where efforts will be made to mobilise the backward tribal communities of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and delve into their traditional knowledge base, so as to exploit them in a financially rewarding manner for the overall benefit of the perennially neglected backward communities.

Revival of the State’s cottage and sericulture industry are also on the Foundation’s future agenda. Sustained efforts will be made to regain the lost glory in the area of handloom production, especially in regard to endi, muga and paat silk, thereby generating self-employment and contributing to economic emancipation of the rural masses.

Efforts are also on to publish Mahapurushiya literature in English, so as to ensure maximum exposure and popularise it in the global platform. Popularising Madhabdeva’s naam, ghosa among womenfolk and the upcoming generation are also on the Foundation’s future course of action. Further, a book titled, Moi Kushal Konwaror Somadhir Pora Koisu will also be published by the Foundation, Baruah added.