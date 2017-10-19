At a press conference held here today, Kumar said that results will be uploaded in the Assam Police website (tonight) and published in the newspapers tomorrow.

Of the 2,559 posts, there were posts of 1,438 unarmed constable (thana level), 63 for Special Branch, 806 for the APRO and 234 for the SFSO and State Disaster Response Force. Further, 20 of them will be recruited with the Delhi Police.

Kumar said the examinations were conducted in the most transparent manner without any interference from any quarters. He said the Assam Police is following the best practices and many other states are in touch with him to adopt similar method.

“The government has already sanctioned recruitment of another 5,010 personnel after which the existing vacancies in the

Assam Police will go down by 50 per cent,” Kumar said.

He further added that recruitment has also been done keeping in view the population pattern of the districts. The Board, he said, will soon conduct the examination for 90 armed constables for the Rhino Protection Force to be recruited under the forest department.