NE ultras fight security forces on social media

R Dutta Choudhury

GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - With improvement in ties between India and Myanmar and increase in the number of troops guarding the international border, the militants of the northeastern region having bases in the neighbouring country have started feeling the heat and they have now taken to social media to launch a campaign against the security forces. Moreover, because of the increased presence of forces on the ground, the villagers in Arunachal Pradesh have also started to come out openly against the militants.Highly placed Army sources said that though the Assam Rifles has been given the responsibility of guarding the 1,643-km-long international border, because of the terrain, it is almost impossible to guard every inch of the border and for years, the militants were taking advantage of the terrain to sneak into India from their bases in the neighbouring country. However, to deal with the situation, since July this year, troops of the Assam Rifles are being relocated to plug the routes frequently used by the ultras to sneak into India and some of the posts of the force, which were located far inside the Indian territory, are now being moved closer to the international border. Sources said the presence of the Army and Assam Rifles personnel in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh – Tirap, Changlang and Longding – has also been increased as of late, the militants are mostly coming into India through these three districts. The intensification of the counterinsurgency operations in these three districts of Arunachal Pradesh has also restricted the movement of the militants to a great extent. Army sources pointed out that improvement of the relation between India and Myanmar and the recent visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the neighbouring country also put fear in the minds of the militants. As steps have been initiated to improve infrastructure along the international border and improvement of connectivity, the ultras would definitely feel more pressure in the days to come, sources asserted. Sources said that in a desperate attempt, the militants are now using social media to launch a campaign against the Indian security forces. This year alone, there have been at least eight instances where the militants made claims on social media of causing heavy casualty to security forces. “Very often, the militants have been making claims that they killed a number of security personnel. But it is a known fact that it is not possible for the Army or any other force to hide casualties as the bodies of anyone killed on duty must be sent to the next of kin in full public glare,” sources added. Sources also admitted that there is need for effective monitoring of the social media to prevent such campaigns by the militants. It is possible for the security forces to take action against those launching such propaganda if these originate from within the country. But in several cases, such campaigns originated from abroad and the only way is to counter it is through the social media only, sources pointed out. Meanwhile, the people of Niausa in Longding district recently came out in the open to protest against the activities of the NSCN(K) and other militant groups. Army sources said that the people of those areas were subjected to suppression by the ultras for a long time and because of the increase of strength of security personnel in the area, they could come out openly against the militants.