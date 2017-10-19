

Women lighting lamps in a paddy field near Tezpur on Wednesday. – UB Photos

While people prayed to Goddess Lakshmi, prayers were also solemnised at fields and courtyards. Festivities associated with Bohag Bihu and Magh Bihu are absent during Kati Bihu as the day is considered austere as the granaries remain empty at this time of the year.

Farmers also believe that lighting of lamps in the fields is an auspicious omen that keeps off pests and anything that could be potentially damaging for a good harvest.

In Guwahati also, people observed Kati Bihu and lamps were lit by many people in their residences.