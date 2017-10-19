STAFF REPORTER GUWAHATI, Oct 18 - Kati Bihu, the pre-harvest festival marked by austerity, was observed across the State today. Also known as Kongali Bihu because of its solemnity, the occasion is observed by the people of the State traditionally to pray for a good harvest.People observed the occasion with traditional rituals like lighting of earthen lamps in paddy fields. Earthen lamps were also lit before the holy tulsi plant. Women and children held naam-prasanga in front of the tulsi plant and offered prasad.
Women lighting lamps in a paddy field near Tezpur on Wednesday. – UB Photos
While people prayed to Goddess Lakshmi, prayers were also solemnised at fields and courtyards. Festivities associated with Bohag Bihu and Magh Bihu are absent during Kati Bihu as the day is considered austere as the granaries remain empty at this time of the year.
Farmers also believe that lighting of lamps in the fields is an auspicious omen that keeps off pests and anything that could be potentially damaging for a good harvest.
In Guwahati also, people observed Kati Bihu and lamps were lit by many people in their residences.