He made the remarks at a function here to commemorate 125 years of the first police force in Manipur.

Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said: "There is a need for the people and police to work hand in hand for restoration of peace and normality. More and more people are requesting me to send police forces in the hill and rural areas which is a welcome sign."

He added that there was no longer a trust deficit and all sections of the people were coming out with information leading to the arrest of "anti-social elements".

"In the past, such public cooperation was rarely seen.

"In the last three months or so, mob crimes have also stopped. People are handing over the cases to the police establishing that the mindset of the people has changed.

"Manipur is not a newly created State. It has been in existence for a written history of more than 2,000 years. The commitment of the present government is to protect it and there shall be no compromise on it," the Chief Minister added.