A suicide bomber detonated explosives in a vehicle at the military base in Maiwand district. This was followed by armed clashes with the troops stationed in the camp, Defence Ministry spokesperson Muhammad Radmanish told Efe news.

The Ministry said that at the time of the attack, there were 60 soldiers in the base, out of which 43 were killed, nine were wounded and six were missing. It said the Army had regained control of the base.

Taliban spokesperson Yusuf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack but said 60 Afghan troops had been killed and five armoured vehicles destroyed.

This was the third large-scale attack against the Afghan forces this week. The attack occurred days after Taliban launched two massive coordinated attacks in eastern Paktia and neighbouring Ghazni provinces. Over 70 people were killed and more than 170 others were wounded.