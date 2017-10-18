Correspondent
HAFLONG, Oct 17 - The humongous evaluation exercise to access the quality of education in Dima Hasao concluded successfully on Friday. This is the second phase of Gonotsav conducted by the Government of Assam.The three-day-long Gunotsav has brought in many facts regarding the current scenario of the level of education in the district. As per reports, till now a total number for overall attendance of the students during these three days was approximately 72 per cent.
Apart from the senior level officers of various departments within the district, a total of 42 officers were deputed for evaluation at different schools. Among them was the Deputy Commissioner of Hojai and NP Singh, IAS, Superintendent of Police from Hojai Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS. Others that were deputed from Guwahati were Sazad Hazarika, Secretary of Panchayat & Rural Development Department, Lalit Gogoi, Secretary, Tourism, Transport Department, Dr C Muthu Kumarvel, CF(Legal), O/o PCCF & HoFF and H Bora, IPS, SP, SB (Zonal).
Despite the hilly terrains, the deputed external officers successfully conducted the evaluation process as per instruction from the State Government.