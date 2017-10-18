Apart from the senior level officers of various departments within the district, a total of 42 officers were deputed for evaluation at different schools. Among them was the Deputy Commissioner of Hojai and NP Singh, IAS, Superintendent of Police from Hojai Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS. Others that were deputed from Guwahati were Sazad Hazarika, Secretary of Panchayat & Rural Development Department, Lalit Gogoi, Secretary, Tourism, Transport Department, Dr C Muthu Kumarvel, CF(Legal), O/o PCCF & HoFF and H Bora, IPS, SP, SB (Zonal).

Despite the hilly terrains, the deputed external officers successfully conducted the evaluation process as per instruction from the State Government.