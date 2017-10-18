Correspondent
BARPETA, Oct 17 - The 59th Sri Sri Shyama Puja will be observed at Gahiya in Barpeta district with a five-day-long programme from October 19 to 23.The programme will start with the opening of the main entrance at 7.30 am on the October 19 by Sadananda Saikia, principal, Gahiya Higher Secondary School. Flag will be hoisted by Harendra Nath, president, Gahiya Gaon Unnayan Samiti at 8.15 that day followed by plantation and tribute to the departed souls. The temple will be formally opened at 9 am by Uddhab Pathak.
In the evening, Dipawali light will be lit by Aniruddha Nath which will follow arati and naam prasanga.
The new Sani temple will be formally inaugurated at 2.30 am on October 21 by Rupam Hazarika, officer in-charge, Sarthebari police station. On October 23 competitions on quiz and drawing will be held at 11am while the meritorious students of the village will be felicitated at a special function in the evening that day.
Several religious and cultural programmes will be held on all the five days of the festival which will come to an end with a mega cultural evening on October 23 to be inaugurated by eminent poet Pranab Kumar Barman.