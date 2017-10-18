In the evening, Dipawali light will be lit by Aniruddha Nath which will follow arati and naam prasanga.

The new Sani temple will be formally inaugurated at 2.30 am on October 21 by Rupam Hazarika, officer in-charge, Sarthebari police station. On October 23 competitions on quiz and drawing will be held at 11am while the meritorious students of the village will be felicitated at a special function in the evening that day.

Several religious and cultural programmes will be held on all the five days of the festival which will come to an end with a mega cultural evening on October 23 to be inaugurated by eminent poet Pranab Kumar Barman.