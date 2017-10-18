Correspondent
JORHAT, Oct 17 - Activists of the Joutha Sangrami Mancha – a platform of seven students’ organisations belonging to different ethnic groups – will start a ‘fast-unto-death’ stir from October 23 in front of the Jorhat DC’s office to protest State government’s “attempt to shield” former Jorhat DC Solanki Vishal Vasant, now posted as secretary at the Chief Minister’s office.Solanki has been accused by the Mancha, RTI activists and lawyers of being involved in the district untied fund scam amounting to about Rs 38 crores.
He has been named in one of the cases relating to the district untied fund scam registered at Jorhat police station in June this year.
Addressing mediapersons here today, the Mancha leaders said that despite several agitational programmes undertaken by the Mancha last month, which included a 12-hour district bandh, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government that was making “tall claims” of adopting zero tolerance policy against corruption, has not initiated any action against him till date.