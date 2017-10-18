He has been named in one of the cases relating to the district untied fund scam registered at Jorhat police station in June this year.

Addressing mediapersons here today, the Mancha leaders said that despite several agitational programmes undertaken by the Mancha last month, which included a 12-hour district bandh, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government that was making “tall claims” of adopting zero tolerance policy against corruption, has not initiated any action against him till date.