Late Nirmal Goswami, a former professor of JB College, Jorhat, was the founder-principal of the Asom Sattriya Sangeet Mahavidyalay and contributed to the promotion and preservation of Sattriya culture.

The Sattradhikar said that spirituality was very much needed in the present-day society and introducing it in the school curriculum could help in reducing many ills faced by the current generation.

Devagoswami said drifting away from the spiritual side towards more materialistic things has led to people losing moral values.

Calling for preservation of Sattriya culture in its original form as preached by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva, Devagoswami said of late it has been noticed that a section of people were distorting the tradition of staging bhaonas.

He said vulgarity was being brought in by “some thoughtless” people by altering the traditional style of costumes of characters during staging of bhaonas.

In his address, the chairman of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Kamaljyoti Gogoi welcomed Devagoswami’s suggestion and said he will take up the matter with the government so that the same could be introduced in the school curriculum.

Gogoi informed that the Education department has introduced Sattriya nritya in the school curriculum.

Earlier, former president of Asom Sattra Mahasabha, Leelakanta Mahanta lit the ceremonial lamp and inaugurated the programme.

Dr Nirupama Mahanta, research scholar of Sattriya culture and former professor in Assamese department of Maniram Dewan Mahavidyalay at Saring in Sivasagar, delivered the demonstration lecture on the topic, ‘Application of melody as a technique in Ankiya naat and its aesthetic values.’

Karuna Bora, a scholar of Sattriya culture and principal of the Auniati Shree Shree Hemchandra Goswami Higher Secondary School, Majuli, delivered the lecture on the topic, ‘Classical elements in Ankiya Naat.’

The principal of the Asom Sattriya Sangeet Mahavidyalay, Sarangapani Bordoloi gave the welcome address and gave a brief presentation on the mahavidyalay’s journey so far recalling late Goswami’s contributions.

The president of the vidyalaya’s governing body, Indrajit Barua gave a brief description of professor Nirmal Goswami’s life and his personal association with late Goswami.