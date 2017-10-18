The assembled members of the committee and the invited guests later lit earthen lamps at the base of the bust of RG, which has been installed at the park. Floral tributes were showered on the bust as a mark of respect to this great son of Assam on his birth anniversary.

Earlier, the secretary of the committee, Ron Duarah felicitated several invitees with phoolam gamusas on behalf of the Dibrugarh RG Baruah Memorial Committee. They included Dr Lahkar, additional deputy commissioner Ankur Bharali, Dibrugarh Nagarik Sangha president Jogendra Nath Borah, Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha president Durlabh Chetia, and MLA of Lahowal constituency, Rituparna Baruah.

Durlabh Chetia, in his address, referred to a recent supplement of The Assam Tribune (published on the occasion of the visit to Guwahati by the Dalai Lama), where there was an article on how RG began publication of The Assam Tribune as a weekly in Dibrugarh in 1939, its shifting to Guwahati and its transformation to a daily newspaper in 1946.

A research scholar in Chemical Sciences at the Dibrugarh University, Gyanashree Borah, said she sincerely believes Assam needs another personality like RG for better development of Dibrugarh in particular and Assam in general. In her brief speech, the young PhD scholar mentioned the need for vastly improved medical services in upper Assam and pointed to health delivery deficiencies at the Assam Medical College here. She said she neither wants to be unduly critical nor is she making any political statement, she just desires that people get affordable quality healthcare in government hospitals. She was congratulated for her genuine concern for the ill and the infirm.

MLA Rituparna Baruah said he always has had a very high regard for RG and for his immense contributions to journalism, sports and culture in the State.

The meeting ended with the message that The Assam Tribune Group of Publications should continue to reflect public opinion and strive for impartiality in all conditions. A few of the guests also suggested that the group needs to venture into television for better dissemination of news.

Aslam Tarik Rahman opined that The Assam Tribune group needs to have a robust presence in the cyber space and demanded a better website and active presence on social media.